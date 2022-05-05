Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

NYSE:MMI opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $495.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,817 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,155,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 808,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

