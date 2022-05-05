Mariner Investment Group LLC Invests $124,000 in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kernel Group by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 446,469 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kernel Group by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 253,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kernel Group stock remained flat at $$9.83 on Thursday. 399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,085. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

