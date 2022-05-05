Mariner Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 68.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $4,597,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 112.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 865,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 457,948 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $3,196,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $2,367,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

