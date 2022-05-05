Mark Diamond Purchases 244,687 Shares of Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) Stock

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP – Get Rating) insider Mark Diamond bought 244,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$26,915.57 ($18,954.63).
The company has a current ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 25.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Antisense Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
