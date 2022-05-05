Mark Diamond Purchases 244,687 Shares of Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) Stock

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP – Get Rating) insider Mark Diamond bought 244,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$26,915.57 ($18,954.63).

The company has a current ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 25.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Antisense Therapeutics Company Profile

Antisense Therapeutics Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antisense pharmaceuticals in Australia. Its product pipeline comprises ATL1102, an antisense inhibitor of CD49d, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, asthma, and other inflammatory indications.

