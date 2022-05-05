Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $181.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.76. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.