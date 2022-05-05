Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.89. 38,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,778. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.76.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

