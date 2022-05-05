Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAR. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.36.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $181.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.76.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

