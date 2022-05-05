Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,600 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 818,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRETF shares. CIBC cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.