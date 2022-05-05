MAS Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $17.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $565.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.82. The stock has a market cap of $220.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

