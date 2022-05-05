Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.46-4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77. Masimo also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.13-1.25 EPS.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $124.55. 10,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Masimo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

