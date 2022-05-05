Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. Masonite International reported earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $10.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $12.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 164,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $2,397,000.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $131.38.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

