MASQ Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $121,044.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00221884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039430 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.21 or 2.03301811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

