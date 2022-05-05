Matson Money. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,465 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $222,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $15.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $415.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,435,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $406.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

