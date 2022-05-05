Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MATX stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,240. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. Matson has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $1,326,015.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,437 shares of company stock worth $4,961,797 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Matson by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Matson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Matson by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 37,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

