Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 3,510 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $117,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $357.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,763. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $349.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.