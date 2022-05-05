Maxcoin (MAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $122.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 70.3% higher against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $294,026.86 and approximately $122.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,859.70 or 1.00138347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047873 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00236737 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00099110 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00141251 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00281666 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004310 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

