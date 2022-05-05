Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $5.98 on Thursday, reaching $67.97. 14,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,651. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Maximus by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 45,569 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

