MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,888. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,020,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,745,000 after acquiring an additional 664,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,152,000 after buying an additional 95,834 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 424,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,096,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 102,998 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

