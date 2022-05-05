MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.02. 88,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,888. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

