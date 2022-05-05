Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 1,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

