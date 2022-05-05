Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Shares of MFIN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,565. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $210.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

