MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Trading 2.9% Higher

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. 29,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on MediaValet from C$2.75 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on MediaValet from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23.
MediaValet Company Profile (CVE:MVP)
MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.
