MediShares (MDS) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

MediShares (MDS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One MediShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MediShares has a market cap of $919,579.51 and approximately $16,554.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MediShares Profile

MediShares is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

