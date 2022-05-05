Meme (MEME) Tops One Day Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00241333 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004333 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.82 or 0.00530750 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

