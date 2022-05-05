MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,440.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,023.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.45 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,094.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,196.32.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.