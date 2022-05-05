Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MERC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $16.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mercer International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

