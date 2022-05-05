Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.58. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 100,072 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $303.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

