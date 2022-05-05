Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 212,721 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $120,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded down $14.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.11. The stock had a trading volume of 719,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,728,532. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.81. The firm has a market cap of $569.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

