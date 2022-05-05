MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0037

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $468,923.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00216582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.00436821 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,558.04 or 1.83779940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,406,735,254 coins and its circulating supply is 3,235,901,380 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

