MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,024,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,719 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

