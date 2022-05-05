MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $9.00.
About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
