MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

CXE stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

