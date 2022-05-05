MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP David E. Dykstra Sells 2,500 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MGPI stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66.
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.
