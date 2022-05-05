MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP David E. Dykstra Sells 2,500 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MGPI stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

