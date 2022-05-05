Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $398.81

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.81 ($4.98) and traded as high as GBX 412.20 ($5.15). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 399.20 ($4.99), with a volume of 1,426,167 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 388.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 398.81. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In related news, insider Stephen Murdoch sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £22,702.68 ($28,360.62).

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

