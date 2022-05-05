Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Microbot Medical by 78.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

