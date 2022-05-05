MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $342.00 and last traded at $343.02. 11,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 334,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.91.

The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.32.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

