MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 6.3% Following Weak Earnings

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $342.00 and last traded at $343.02. Approximately 11,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 334,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.91.

The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,868,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after acquiring an additional 461,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $55,352,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.32.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

