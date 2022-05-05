Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MBCN opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBCN. StockNews.com started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

