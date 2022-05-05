Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MITK. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of MITK stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.92 million, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.61. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.