Mithril Price Hits $0.0290 (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Mithril has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $29.00 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010358 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00220882 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

