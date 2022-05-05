Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.91 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Raymond James worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,972 shares of company stock worth $4,461,674. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RJF stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Raymond James Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.