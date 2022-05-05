Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.82 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 34,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. raised their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $131.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.08. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $209.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

