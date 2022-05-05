Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.83 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,786 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

GPC stock opened at $135.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

