Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.38 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $360.56 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,167 shares of company stock worth $61,541,211. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

