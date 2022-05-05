Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $38,172,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after buying an additional 1,093,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

