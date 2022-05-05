Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $621.73 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $642.74 and a 200-day moving average of $633.57.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

