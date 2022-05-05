Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,405 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock worth $6,075,309. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $232.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.08. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $188.10 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

