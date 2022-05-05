Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,640 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 239,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,169,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $163.08.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
STAAR Surgical Profile
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
