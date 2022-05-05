Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,106 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of CDW worth $17,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 575.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in CDW by 24.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW opened at $177.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $159.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

