Mizuho Cuts Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target to $18.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DADA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dada Nexus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.15%. The business had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

