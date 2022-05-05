Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

MFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Mizuho Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,932,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 512,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 301,112 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,050.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,563 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

